QQQ
+ 2.97
362.55
+ 0.81%
BTC/USD
-1669.22
37025.37
-4.31%
DIA
+ 2.03
351.91
+ 0.57%
SPY
+ 4.31
448.64
+ 0.95%
TLT
+ 0.48
141.24
+ 0.34%
GLD
+ 0.59
167.64
+ 0.35%

Why Snap, Pinterest, Twitter and Roblox Shares Are All Falling

byHenry Khederian
February 2, 2022 4:28 pm
Why Snap, Pinterest, Twitter and Roblox Shares Are All Falling

Shares of several social media and metaverse-related stocks, including Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP), Pinterest Inc (NYSE:PINS), Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) and Roblox (NYSE:RBLX), are all trading lower in sympathy with Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:FB) after the stock dipped following fourth-quarter earnings results.

Meta Platforms reported quarterly earnings of $3.67 per share which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $3.84. The company also reported quarterly sales of $33.67 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $33.38 billion by 0.87 percent. This is a 20% increase over sales of $28.07 billion in the same period last year.

"We had a solid quarter as people turned to our products to stay connected and businesses continued to use our services to grow," said Mark Zuckerberg, Meta founder and CEO.

"I'm encouraged by the progress we made this past year in a number of important growth areas like Reels, commerce, and virtual reality, and we'll continue investing in these and other key priorities in 2022 as we work towards building the metaverse."

Snap is trading lower by 19.6% at $25.80.

Pinterest is trading lower by 11.2% at $24.27.

Twitter is trading lower by 8.7% at $33.35.

 

 

Meta Platforms (Facebook) Q4 Earnings Takeaways: Big EPS Miss, Revenue Beat, New Ticker

Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB) reported fourth quarter and full fiscal year financial results after market close Wednesday. read more
Why Are TaskUs Shares Trading Lower Today?

Why Snap, Palantir Technologies, Meta Platforms And Uber Shares Are Falling Today

Shares of companies in the broader tech and software sector, including Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP), Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR), Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: read more
Why Meta Platforms, Snap, Block And PayPal Shares Are Falling Today

Shares of several companies in the broader technology sector, including Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB), Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP), Block Inc (NYSE: read more