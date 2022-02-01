Why Netflix Shares Are Rising

Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) shares are trading higher by 5% at $448.28 amid a continued rebound in technology-related names. Citigroup on Monday upgraded the stock to Buy and Co-CEO Reed Hastings recently disclosed the purchase of $20 million of stock.

According to reports, Citigroup's Bazinet cited attractive valuation on the back of strong free cash flow as a reason for the upgrade. The Citigroup analyst thinks the stock offers… Read More

Netflix's primary business is a streaming video on demand service now available in almost every country worldwide except China.

Netflix has a 52-week high of $700.99 and a 52-week low of $351.46.