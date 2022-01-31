Insurance Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session.

Gainers

(NASDAQ:ROOT) stock moved upwards by 17.13% to $2.08 during Monday’s regular session. Root’s stock is trading at a volume of 3.0 million shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 57.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $528.9 million. Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) shares moved upwards by 10.53% to $31.79. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.3 million shares, making up 61.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion.

(NASDAQ:MILE) shares rose 10.45% to $1.67. The current volume of 808.0K shares is 24.2% of Metromile’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $216.0 million. Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) shares rose 8.35% to $97.13. Goosehead Insurance’s stock is trading at a volume of 78.0K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 40.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $3.6 billion.

(NASDAQ:MRAI) shares moved upwards by 7.94% to $2.31. The current volume of 202.8K shares is 9.4% of Marpai’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $47.4 million. Hippo Holdings (NYSE:HIPO) shares moved upwards by 7.03% to $2.06. The current volume of 925.0K shares is 36.6% of Hippo Holdings’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $1.1 billion.

Losers

(NASDAQ:FGFPP) stock decreased by 3.52% to $21.5 during Monday’s regular session. As of 12:40 EST, FG Financial Gr’s stock is trading at a volume of 3.0K, which is 99.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. Axis Capital Holdings (NYSE:AXS) stock fell 2.0% to $55.78. Trading volume for Axis Capital Holdings’s stock is 184.7K as of 12:40 EST. This is 47.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.7 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 3 days ago.

(NASDAQ:ESGR) stock fell 1.47% to $263.0. The current volume of 7.3K shares is 17.0% of Enstar Gr’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.8 billion. Selective Insurance Gr (NASDAQ:SIGI) shares declined by 1.15% to $77.38. As of 12:40 EST, Selective Insurance Gr’s stock is trading at a volume of 67.6K, which is 33.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $4.6 billion.

(NASDAQ:DGICA) stock fell 1.11% to $14.2. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 22.5K shares, making up 61.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $444.9 million. Progressive (NYSE:PGR) shares decreased by 0.96% to $107.68. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 884.4K, which is 30.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $62.9 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 3 days ago.

