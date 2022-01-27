QQQ
-3.47
348.04
-1.01%
BTC/USD
-988.51
35820.83
-2.69%
DIA
+ 0.12
341.34
+ 0.04%
SPY
-2.00
435.38
-0.46%
TLT
+ 2.58
137.92
+ 1.84%
GLD
-2.14
171.93
-1.26%

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
January 27, 2022 4:35 pm
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

  • Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) shares increased by 42.2% to $20.2 during Thursday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $947.3 million.
  • Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) stock increased by 16.47% to $3.96. This security traded at a volume of 76.5K shares come close, making up 11.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $250.9 million.
  • Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) shares moved upwards by 15.84% to $1.06. This security traded at a volume of 301.0K shares come close, making up 35.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $32.6 million.
  • Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC) shares increased by 10.3% to $1.82. The company’s market cap stands at $44.1 million.
  • Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) stock rose 10.08% to $2.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $69.2 million.
  • Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) shares rose 8.56% to $0.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.1 million.

Losers

  • Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) shares decreased by 11.3% to $0.32 during Thursday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $55.1 million.
  • Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) stock fell 7.1% to $6.29. This security traded at a volume of 96.4K shares come close, making up 7.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $297.7 million.
  • Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) shares fell 5.13% to $1.11. The company’s market cap stands at $126.3 million.
  • InVivo Therapeutics Hldg (NASDAQ:NVIV) shares declined by 4.99% to $0.44. The company’s market cap stands at $15.1 million.
  • SELLAS Life Sciences Gr (NASDAQ:SLS) shares fell 4.87% to $4.5. The company’s market cap stands at $71.4 million.
  • electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) stock decreased by 4.39% to $0.65. The company’s market cap stands at $45.9 million.
