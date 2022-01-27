12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) shares increased by 42.2% to $20.2 during Thursday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $947.3 million.
- Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) stock increased by 16.47% to $3.96. This security traded at a volume of 76.5K shares come close, making up 11.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $250.9 million.
- Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) shares moved upwards by 15.84% to $1.06. This security traded at a volume of 301.0K shares come close, making up 35.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $32.6 million.
- Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC) shares increased by 10.3% to $1.82. The company’s market cap stands at $44.1 million.
- Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) stock rose 10.08% to $2.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $69.2 million.
- Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) shares rose 8.56% to $0.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.1 million.
Losers
- Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) shares decreased by 11.3% to $0.32 during Thursday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $55.1 million.
- Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) stock fell 7.1% to $6.29. This security traded at a volume of 96.4K shares come close, making up 7.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $297.7 million.
- Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) shares fell 5.13% to $1.11. The company’s market cap stands at $126.3 million.
- InVivo Therapeutics Hldg (NASDAQ:NVIV) shares declined by 4.99% to $0.44. The company’s market cap stands at $15.1 million.
- SELLAS Life Sciences Gr (NASDAQ:SLS) shares fell 4.87% to $4.5. The company’s market cap stands at $71.4 million.
- electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) stock decreased by 4.39% to $0.65. The company’s market cap stands at $45.9 million.
See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.