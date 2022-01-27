QQQ
-2.54
347.11
-0.74%
BTC/USD
-657.15
36152.19
-1.79%
DIA
-0.34
341.80
-0.1%
SPY
-2.12
435.50
-0.49%
TLT
+ 2.76
137.75
+ 1.96%
GLD
-2.14
171.93
-1.26%

Why Virgin Orbit Shares Are Rising

byHenry Khederian
January 27, 2022 1:19 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Virgin Orbit Shares Are Rising

Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VORB) shares are trading higher by 6.8% at $8.42 Thursday afternoon after the company announced it has been selected by NASA to provide launch services through the VADR contract.

Virgin Orbit announced via press release Thursday that the fixed-price indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract will leverage commercial satellite launch practices, and together with the flexibility afforded by Virgin Orbit’s LauncherOne system enables more efficient launch timelines, mission-tailored orbits and competitive costs.

Virgin Orbit is a vertically integrated space company that provides customers with dedicated small satellite launch capabilities. Its launches have delivered satellites to orbit for customers across commercial, civil and national security and defense markets, both domestically and internationally.

Virgin Orbit has a 52-week high of $11.28 and a 52-week low of $5.88.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

What's Going On With Virgin Orbit Shares Today?

What's Going On With Virgin Orbit Shares Today?

Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: VORB) is trading higher on above-average volume Tuesday.  read more
11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

  read more

Virgin Orbit Holdings Shares Halted On Circuit Breaker

51 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

51 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Gainers read more