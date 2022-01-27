Why Tesla Shares Are Falling

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares are trading lower after the company noted in its fourth-quarter earnings report its factories have been running below capacity for several quarters due to supply chain issues, which are likely to continue throughout 2022.

Tesla reported quarterly earnings of $2.54 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.26. The company reported quarterly sales of $17.72 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $16.35 billion by 8%. This is a 65% increase over sales of $10.74 billion in the same period last year.

The company produced 305,840 vehicles in the fourth quarter, up 70% year-over-year. The majority (292,731) of the vehicles produced were the Tesla 3 and Tesla Y. Tesla called 2021 a “breakthrough year” and said its journey was just beginning… Read More

Tesla is a vertically integrated sustainable energy company that also aims to transition the world to electric mobility by making electric vehicles.

Tesla has a 52-week high of $1,243.49 and a 52-week low of $539.49.