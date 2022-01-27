QQQ
+ 4.88
339.69
+ 1.42%
BTC/USD
-329.36
36479.98
-0.89%
DIA
+ 5.11
336.35
+ 1.5%
SPY
+ 6.07
427.31
+ 1.4%
TLT
+ 2.45
138.05
+ 1.74%
GLD
-2.24
172.03
-1.32%

Why Tesla Shares Are Falling

byHenry Khederian
January 27, 2022 10:34 am
Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares are trading lower after the company noted in its fourth-quarter earnings report its factories have been running below capacity for several quarters due to supply chain issues, which are likely to continue throughout 2022.

Tesla reported quarterly earnings of $2.54 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.26. The company reported quarterly sales of $17.72 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $16.35 billion by 8%. This is a 65% increase over sales of $10.74 billion in the same period last year.

The company produced 305,840 vehicles in the fourth quarter, up 70% year-over-year. The majority (292,731) of the vehicles produced were the Tesla 3 and Tesla Y. Tesla called 2021 a “breakthrough year” and said its journey was just beginning… Read More

See Also: Elon Musk Confident Tesla Will 'Achieve' FSD This Year — Provides Product Updates On Cybertruck, Optimus Bot And More

Tesla is a vertically integrated sustainable energy company that also aims to transition the world to electric mobility by making electric vehicles.

Tesla has a 52-week high of $1,243.49 and a 52-week low of $539.49.

