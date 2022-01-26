12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Puxin (NYSE:NEW) stock rose 11.6% to $0.2 during Wednesday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.9 million.
- Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) shares moved upwards by 6.18% to $0.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $142.9 million.
- RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) stock moved upwards by 5.41% to $0.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.2 million.
- Kaixin Auto Hldgs (NASDAQ:KXIN) shares rose 4.8% to $1.03. The company’s market cap stands at $147.7 million.
- Express (NYSE:EXPR) stock rose 2.36% to $3.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $203.1 million.
- Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) stock increased by 2.22% to $2.76. This security traded at a volume of 249.8K shares come close, making up 3.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $530.5 million.
Losers
- Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) shares fell 5.2% to $1.47 during Wednesday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.7 million.
- Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock decreased by 2.54% to $913.66. Trading volume for this security closed at 1.7 million, accounting for 5.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $917.5 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- GameStop (NYSE:GME) stock decreased by 1.43% to $102.0. The company’s market cap stands at $7.7 billion.
- Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) stock decreased by 1.34% to $14.81. Stitch Fix’s trading volume hit 124.2K shares by close, accounting for 3.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.6 billion.
- Genius Brands Intl (NASDAQ:GNUS) stock declined by 1.19% to $0.83. Genius Brands Intl’s trading volume hit 143.0K shares by close, accounting for 1.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $253.0 million.
- Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) stock fell 1.06% to $43.0. Trading volume for this security closed at 336.5K, accounting for 6.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.2 billion.
