12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
January 25, 2022 5:21 pm
Gainers

  • Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) stock moved upwards by 9.1% to $3.35 during Tuesday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $100.9 million.
  • Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) shares increased by 7.4% to $0.17. This security traded at a volume of 1.3 million shares come close, making up 36.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.9 million.
  • Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) shares moved upwards by 5.12% to $0.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.6 million.
  • Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) stock rose 4.79% to $1.75. The company’s market cap stands at $318.8 million.
  • CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) stock rose 4.04% to $0.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $90.8 million.
  • BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) stock increased by 3.91% to $3.45. The company’s market cap stands at $135.0 million.

Losers

  • Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) stock decreased by 6.3% to $1.05 during Tuesday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.2 million.
  • T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) shares declined by 4.99% to $0.38. The company’s market cap stands at $63.2 million.
  • Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN) stock declined by 4.38% to $0.87. The company’s market cap stands at $30.7 million.
  • Lannett (NYSE:LCI) shares decreased by 3.93% to $1.47. Lannett’s trading volume hit 102.6K shares by close, accounting for 20.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $63.6 million.
  • Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) shares declined by 3.42% to $21.5. The company’s market cap stands at $2.3 billion.
  • Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING) stock decreased by 2.95% to $1.98. The company’s market cap stands at $22.3 million.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

