12 Financials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Reliance Global Group (NASDAQ:RELI) stock increased by 3.2% to $6.13 during Monday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $67.1 million.
- Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) stock increased by 2.94% to $15.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $499.7 million.
- SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) shares rose 2.67% to $11.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $370.6 million.
- Tian Ruixiang Holdings (NASDAQ:TIRX) stock moved upwards by 2.47% to $1.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.9 million.
- Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) shares moved upwards by 2.14% to $17.41. Trading volume for this security closed at 169.1K, accounting for 10.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $2.6 billion.
- Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) stock moved upwards by 1.59% to $8.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 billion.
Losers
- S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) shares declined by 3.5% to $403.2 during Monday’s after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 248.3K, accounting for 18.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $97.1 billion.
- AMTD International (NYSE:HKIB) stock fell 2.92% to $4.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
- First Interstate BancSys (NASDAQ:FIBK) shares declined by 2.76% to $38.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 billion.
- Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) stock fell 2.66% to $32.81. This security traded at a volume of 85.2K shares come close, making up 25.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion.
- Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) shares fell 2.47% to $2.77. The company’s market cap stands at $565.6 million.
- Consumer Pf Servs (NASDAQ:CPSS) stock fell 2.08% to $10.11. The company’s market cap stands at $212.9 million.
