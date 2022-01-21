QQQ
Why Upstart And Robinhood Markets Shares Are Falling

byHenry Khederian
January 21, 2022 3:46 pm
Upstart Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UPST) and Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:HOOD) are trading lower by 14% at $92.00 and 4.6% at $13.06, respectively. Shares of several banks and financial services companies, like Upstart, are trading lower amid overall US market weakness. Multiple stocks in the sector reported worse-than-expected quarterly earnings last week.

Traders and investors should note Robinhood Markets reports fourth-quarter earnings on Thursday, January 27, after market close.

Upstart provides credit services. The company provides a proprietary, cloud-based, artificial intelligence lending platform. The platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to the network of Upstart AI-enabled bank partners. The revenue of the company is primarily comprised of fees paid by banks.

Robinhood Markets is creating a modern financial services platform. It designs its own products and services and delivers them through a single, app-based cloud platform supported by proprietary technology.

Upstart has a 52-week high of $401.49 and a 52-week low of $42.51.

Robinhood Markets has a 52-week high of $85.00 and a 52-week low of $12.77.

