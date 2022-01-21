QQQ
-5.41
367.13
-1.5%
BTC/USD
-2420.08
38260.83
-5.95%
DIA
-2.44
349.77
-0.7%
SPY
-4.48
451.23
-1%
TLT
+ 1.35
140.59
+ 0.95%
GLD
-0.58
172.23
-0.34%

Why Tesla Shares Are Falling

byHenry Khederian
January 21, 2022 2:05 pm
Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares are trading lower by 3.37% at $962.61 Friday afternoon amid overall market weakness as stocks continue to sell off amid weakness in Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX). Netflix reported fourth-quarter earnings results, issuing first-quarter sales and EPS guidance below estimates.

US stocks have seen a rough start to the new year, with Fed tapering concerns and rising yields weighing on growth sectors such as EVs. 

Traders and investors will be watching for Tesla's fourth-quarter earnings, confirmed for Wednesday, January, 26 after market close. Weakness in Netflix and multiple bank stocks following recent earnings has caused some investor concern going into the corporate earnings season. 

Founded in 2003 and based in Palo Alto, California, Tesla is a vertically integrated sustainable energy company that also aims to transition the world to electric mobility by making electric vehicles.

Tesla has a 52-week high of $1,243.49 and a 52-week low of $539.49.

