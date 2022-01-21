Insurance Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session.

Gainers

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY) shares rose 2.76% to $14.5 during Friday’s regular session. The current volume of 83.0K shares is 22.1% of Hagerty’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.8 billion.

(NYSE:HGTY) shares rose 2.76% to $14.5 during Friday’s regular session. The current volume of 83.0K shares is 22.1% of Hagerty’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.8 billion. Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) shares rose 1.62% to $37.0. Trading volume for Ryan Specialty Group’s stock is 212.8K as of 12:40 EST. This is 54.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $4.0 billion.

(NYSE:RYAN) shares rose 1.62% to $37.0. Trading volume for Ryan Specialty Group’s stock is 212.8K as of 12:40 EST. This is 54.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $4.0 billion. Maiden Holdings (NASDAQ:MHLD) shares rose 1.48% to $2.74. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 63.7K, which is 76.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $235.9 million.

(NASDAQ:MHLD) shares rose 1.48% to $2.74. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 63.7K, which is 76.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $235.9 million. Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) stock rose 1.32% to $93.22. Trading volume for Goosehead Insurance’s stock is 147.5K as of 12:40 EST. This is 83.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 billion.

(NASDAQ:GSHD) stock rose 1.32% to $93.22. Trading volume for Goosehead Insurance’s stock is 147.5K as of 12:40 EST. This is 83.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 billion. AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) stock rose 1.22% to $53.5. AMERISAFE’s stock is trading at a volume of 22.9K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 23.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.

(NASDAQ:AMSF) stock rose 1.22% to $53.5. AMERISAFE’s stock is trading at a volume of 22.9K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 23.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion. ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) stock increased by 1.18% to $23.95. As of 12:40 EST, ProAssurance’s stock is trading at a volume of 67.0K, which is 32.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.

Losers

Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) stock declined by 11.12% to $2.8 during Friday’s regular session. Unico American’s stock is trading at a volume of 3.6K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 40.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $14.8 million.

(NASDAQ:UNAM) stock declined by 11.12% to $2.8 during Friday’s regular session. Unico American’s stock is trading at a volume of 3.6K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 40.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $14.8 million. Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI) stock declined by 9.83% to $2.57. Trading volume for Marpai’s stock is 338.6K as of 12:40 EST. This is 14.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.8 million.

(NASDAQ:MRAI) stock declined by 9.83% to $2.57. Trading volume for Marpai’s stock is 338.6K as of 12:40 EST. This is 14.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.8 million. MBIA (NYSE:MBI) stock decreased by 7.42% to $13.34. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 517.1K, which is 127.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $727.6 million.

(NYSE:MBI) stock decreased by 7.42% to $13.34. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 517.1K, which is 127.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $727.6 million. GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) shares declined by 6.77% to $2.48. GoHealth’s stock is trading at a volume of 1.4 million shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 51.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $282.9 million.

(NASDAQ:GOCO) shares declined by 6.77% to $2.48. GoHealth’s stock is trading at a volume of 1.4 million shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 51.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $282.9 million. FG Financial Gr (NASDAQ:FGF) shares fell 6.63% to $3.24. FG Financial Gr’s stock is trading at a volume of 78.6K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 21.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $21.6 million.

(NASDAQ:FGF) shares fell 6.63% to $3.24. FG Financial Gr’s stock is trading at a volume of 78.6K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 21.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $21.6 million. Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) shares declined by 5.75% to $29.78. Lemonade’s stock is trading at a volume of 1.5 million shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 79.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion.

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.