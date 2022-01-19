QQQ
Insurance Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

byBenzinga Insights
January 19, 2022 12:41 pm
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session.

Gainers

  • Reliance Global Group (NASDAQ:RELI) stock moved upwards by 10.35% to $8.42 during Wednesday’s regular session. Trading volume for Reliance Global Group’s stock is 4.3 million as of 12:40 EST. This is 73.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $89.2 million.
  • Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY) stock rose 4.23% to $15.27. As of 12:40 EST, Hagerty’s stock is trading at a volume of 47.0K, which is 12.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $5.0 billion.
  • SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) stock moved upwards by 2.93% to $7.89. SelectQuote’s stock is trading at a volume of 504.8K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 31.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.3 billion.
  • eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) shares rose 1.7% to $23.33. The current volume of 227.5K shares is 31.7% of eHealth’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $616.9 million.
  • BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) stock rose 1.51% to $30.77. The current volume of 100.9K shares is 32.9% of BRP Group’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $1.7 billion.
  • Marsh & McLennan (NYSE:MMC) shares moved upwards by 1.44% to $161.04. As of 12:40 EST, Marsh & McLennan’s stock is trading at a volume of 944.9K, which is 51.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $81.2 billion.

Losers

  • FG Financial Gr (NASDAQ:FGF) shares fell 2.82% to $3.45 during Wednesday’s regular session. Trading volume for FG Financial Gr’s stock is 24.3K as of 12:40 EST. This is 6.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.4 million.
  • Oxbridge Re Holdings (NASDAQ:OXBR) shares declined by 2.6% to $5.26. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 21.7K shares, making up 6.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $30.1 million.
  • Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) shares declined by 2.54% to $6.91. As of 12:40 EST, Fanhua’s stock is trading at a volume of 29.1K, which is 20.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $371.0 million.
  • Hallmark Financial Servs (NASDAQ:HALL) shares decreased by 2.4% to $4.48. Hallmark Financial Servs’s stock is trading at a volume of 25.5K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 39.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $81.5 million.
  • FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) shares declined by 2.1% to $1.33. Trading volume for FedNat Holding’s stock is 16.8K as of 12:40 EST. This is 4.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.2 million.
  • MBIA (NYSE:MBI) stock fell 1.98% to $15.35. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 128.0K, which is 31.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $835.1 million.

