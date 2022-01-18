QQQ
-7.63
387.64
-2.01%
BTC/USD
-680.40
41521.22
-1.61%
DIA
-5.88
365.02
-1.64%
SPY
-8.15
472.87
-1.75%
TLT
-1.62
143.72
-1.14%
GLD
-0.28
169.95
-0.17%

Why Amazon Shares Are Falling

byHenry Khederian
January 18, 2022 11:50 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Amazon Shares Are Falling

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares are trading lower Tuesday morning. The move appears related to overall market weakness as a rise in yields and worse-than-expected earnings from Goldman Sachs weigh on stocks.

Shares of companies across sectors are trading lower after the 10-year US Treasury yield reached a two-year high, which has pressured valuations. The 10-year Treasury yield hit an intraday high of 1.85% Tuesday morning before dipping to around the 1.83% level. When interest rates rise, the value of future cash flows is reduced for growth stocks, which in turn lower the value of the stock.

See Also: Microsoft To Acquire Activision In $68.7B Deal: What Investors Need To Know

Amazon's stock was trading about 2.4% lower at $3,164.76 per share on Tuesday at the time of publication. 

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Why Microsoft, Amazon And Palantir Technologies Shares Are Falling Today

Why Microsoft, Amazon And Palantir Technologies Shares Are Falling Today

Shares of several companies in the broader tech sector, including Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT), Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: read more
Why Amazon Shares Are Sliding Today

Why Amazon Shares Are Sliding Today

Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) is trading lower Monday amid overall market weakness as a rise in yields and anticipated tapering concerns in 2022 weigh on stocks. read more
Why Amazon Shares Are Falling

Why Amazon Shares Are Falling

Shares of several companies in the broader technology sector, including Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), are trading lower amid overall market weakness as growing COVID concerns and omicron variant uncertainty weigh on ma read more
Cerner Shares Soar As Oracle Eyes Healthcare Foray By Takeover: Bloomberg

Cerner Shares Soar As Oracle Eyes Healthcare Foray By Takeover: Bloomberg

Shares of Cerner Corp (NASDAQ: CERN) gained momentum on a potential takeover by Oracle Corp (NYSE: ORCL),  read more