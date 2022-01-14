QQQ
-1.24
378.90
-0.33%
BTC/USD
+ 254.48
42814.59
+ 0.6%
DIA
-4.37
365.57
-1.21%
SPY
-3.83
468.36
-0.82%
TLT
-1.84
146.12
-1.28%
GLD
-0.45
170.61
-0.26%

Why Block Shares Are Falling Today

byHenry Khederian
January 14, 2022 12:25 pm
Why Block Shares Are Falling Today

Block Inc (NYSE:SQ) shares are trading lower after Keybanc maintained an Overweight rating on the stock but lowered its price target from $300 to $225.

KeyBanc says the new price target for Block better reflects current market conditions.

See Also: Why JPMorgan Shares Are Sliding Today

Block provides payment acquiring services to merchants, along with related services. The company also launched Cash App, a person-to-person payment network. Block has operations in Canada, Japan, Australia, and the United Kingdom; about 5% of revenue is generated outside the U.S.

Block has a 52-week high of $289.23 and a 52-week low of $131.17.

