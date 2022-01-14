Why Block Shares Are Falling Today

Block Inc (NYSE:SQ) shares are trading lower after Keybanc maintained an Overweight rating on the stock but lowered its price target from $300 to $225.

KeyBanc says the new price target for Block better reflects current market conditions.

Block provides payment acquiring services to merchants, along with related services. The company also launched Cash App, a person-to-person payment network. Block has operations in Canada, Japan, Australia, and the United Kingdom; about 5% of revenue is generated outside the U.S.

Block has a 52-week high of $289.23 and a 52-week low of $131.17.