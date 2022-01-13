9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- China Index Holdings (NASDAQ:CIH) stock rose 4.8% to $1.1 during Thursday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $99.4 million.
- SOS (NYSE:SOS) shares rose 4.25% to $0.89. Trading volume for this security closed at 88.6K, accounting for 0.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $216.7 million.
- Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) stock moved upwards by 2.56% to $12.39. The company’s market cap stands at $632.7 million.
- Spire Globall (NYSE:SPIR) stock increased by 2.53% to $2.83. The company’s market cap stands at $393.5 million.
- Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) stock moved upwards by 1.73% to $2.87. The company’s market cap stands at $83.4 million.
- Kratos Defense & Security (NASDAQ:KTOS) stock increased by 1.71% to $17.22. This security traded at a volume of 190.6K shares come close, making up 22.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion.
Losers
- CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) shares declined by 3.0% to $1.32 during Thursday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $117.0 million.
- Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) stock fell 1.77% to $1.11. The company’s market cap stands at $77.5 million.
- 51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) stock declined by 1.0% to $49.5. At the close, 51job’s trading volume reached 52.4K shares. This is 14.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 billion.
