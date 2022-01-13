QQQ
-9.60
396.95
-2.48%
BTC/USD
-1215.55
42687.11
-2.77%
DIA
-2.09
365.04
-0.58%
SPY
-6.81
477.83
-1.45%
TLT
+ 1.24
141.77
+ 0.87%
GLD
-0.61
171.35
-0.36%

Why Microsoft, Amazon And Palantir Technologies Shares Are Falling Today

byHenry Khederian
January 13, 2022 3:04 pm
Shares of several companies in the broader tech sector, including Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR) are all trading lower, pulling back following a recent rebound. The sector has been under pressure in the new year amid a recent rise in Treasury yields, which has weighed on growth sectors.

See Also: Ford Motor Company Reaches Record $100B Market Cap As Stock Defies The SPY: What's Next?

Shares of growth stocks have been pulling back in recent sessions following a reaction last week to minutes from the FOMC meeting. Minutes showed most Fed members viewed conditions for rate hikes as potentially being met relatively soon.

The 10-year Treasury yield hit an intraday high of 1.761% Thursday afternoon. Overall market volatility is persistent again during Thursday's session as investors continue to weigh omicron concerns.

