Why AMD And Nvidia Shares Are Falling Today

Shares of several companies in the broader tech sector, including Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) and NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) are trading lower, pulling back following a recent rebound. The sector has been under pressure in the new year amid a recent rise in Treasury yields, which has weighed on growth sectors.

Shares of growth stocks have been pulling back in recent sessions following a reaction last week to minutes from the FOMC meeting. Minutes showed most Fed members viewed conditions for rate hikes as potentially being met relatively soon.

The 10-year Treasury yield hit an intraday high of 1.761% Thursday afternoon. Overall market volatility is persistent again during Thursday's session as investors continue to weigh omicron concerns.