QQQ
-9.45
396.80
-2.44%
BTC/USD
-1230.38
42672.28
-2.8%
DIA
-1.95
364.90
-0.54%
SPY
-6.57
477.59
-1.39%
TLT
+ 1.25
141.76
+ 0.87%
GLD
-0.60
171.34
-0.35%

Why AMD And Nvidia Shares Are Falling Today

byHenry Khederian
January 13, 2022 3:05 pm
Why AMD And Nvidia Shares Are Falling Today

Shares of several companies in the broader tech sector, including Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) and NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) are trading lower, pulling back following a recent rebound. The sector has been under pressure in the new year amid a recent rise in Treasury yields, which has weighed on growth sectors.

See Also: Ford Motor Company Reaches Record $100B Market Cap As Stock Defies The SPY: What's Next?

Shares of growth stocks have been pulling back in recent sessions following a reaction last week to minutes from the FOMC meeting. Minutes showed most Fed members viewed conditions for rate hikes as potentially being met relatively soon.

The 10-year Treasury yield hit an intraday high of 1.761% Thursday afternoon. Overall market volatility is persistent again during Thursday's session as investors continue to weigh omicron concerns.

