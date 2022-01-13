Why Enphase Energy Shares Are Rising

Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) shares are trading higher after Guggenheim upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and announced a $213 price target.

Enphase Energy also today announced that Enphase installers in Colorado have seen increased deployments of the Enphase Energy System, powered by IQ™ Microinverters and IQ™ Batteries, across the state.

"At Atlasta Solar Center, we earn our customers' trust in part by leveraging the industry's most reliable technology and a relentless focus on customer service," said Lou Villaire, general manager at Atlasta Solar Center, an Enphase Platinum installer.

Enphase Energy delivers energy management technology for the solar industry. The company designs, develops, manufactures and sells home energy solutions that connect solar generation, energy storage and management on one intelligent platform.

Enphase Energy has a 52-week high of $282.46 and a 52-week low of $108.88.