10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) shares increased by 2.2% to $1.36 during Monday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $41.1 million.
- General Electric (NYSE:GE) shares moved upwards by 1.93% to $101.4. At the close, General Electric’s trading volume reached 566.9K shares. This is 8.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $111.3 billion.
- BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY) stock rose 1.8% to $3.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $426.1 million.
- Matson (NYSE:MATX) stock increased by 1.56% to $88.32. The company’s market cap stands at $3.7 billion.
- Waste Management (NYSE:WM) shares moved upwards by 1.49% to $161.76. At the close, Waste Management’s trading volume reached 378.0K shares. This is 23.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $67.6 billion.
- 3M (NYSE:MMM) shares moved upwards by 1.42% to $179.95. 3M’s trading volume hit 417.9K shares by close, accounting for 18.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $103.6 billion.
Losers
- ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) shares fell 4.3% to $0.95 during Monday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $27.2 million.
- Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) stock fell 2.56% to $41.51. At the close, Uber Technologies’s trading volume reached 3.7 million shares. This is 13.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $80.5 billion.
- Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) stock fell 2.34% to $43.1. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 614.9K shares, which is 10.3 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $14.6 billion.
- Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU) stock declined by 1.82% to $9.21. The company’s market cap stands at $149.2 million.
See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.