Why Alibaba, Baidu, Pinduoduo And JD.com Shares Are Rising

byHenry Khederian
January 7, 2022 1:32 pm
Why Alibaba, Baidu, Pinduoduo And JD.com Shares Are Rising

Shares of Chinese companies, including Alibaba Group Holding Ltd – ADR (NYSE:BABA), Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU), Pinduoduo Inc – ADR (NASDAQ:PDD) and JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD), are all trading higher amid hopes of a regulatory easing in the real estate space. The country has also reportedly urged increased real estate lending.

Chinese equities have otherwise been volatile in recent sessions amid Evergrande uncertainty, new cybersecurity rules and US market turbulence. Alibaba shares have jumped sharply in recent sessions, trading higher by 9.7% for the week, bolstered by the news that the Charlie Munger-run Daily Journal almost doubled its stake in the company in the fourth quarter.

