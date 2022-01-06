8 Consumer Staples Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) stock increased by 7.0% to $0.39 during Thursday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.2 million.
- Bit Brother (NASDAQ:BTB) shares rose 3.95% to $0.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.7 million.
- WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) shares increased by 1.7% to $237.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 billion. The company’s, Q1 earnings came out today.
- AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) shares increased by 1.57% to $3.88. The company’s market cap stands at $391.6 million.
- Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI) shares increased by 1.44% to $0.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.1 million.
Losers
- RiceBran Tech (NASDAQ:RIBT) stock decreased by 3.0% to $0.33 during Thursday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.8 million.
- LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) stock decreased by 1.89% to $3.64. The company’s market cap stands at $111.3 million.
- Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC) stock decreased by 1.68% to $1.76. The company’s market cap stands at $113.1 million.
This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
