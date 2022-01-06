QQQ
-0.27
384.56
-0.07%
BTC/USD
-317.46
43133.67
-0.73%
DIA
-1.76
365.85
-0.48%
SPY
-0.52
468.90
-0.11%
TLT
+ 0.37
142.55
+ 0.26%
GLD
-2.03
171.09
-1.2%

8 Consumer Staples Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
January 6, 2022 4:32 pm
Gainers

  • China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) stock increased by 7.0% to $0.39 during Thursday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.2 million.
  • Bit Brother (NASDAQ:BTB) shares rose 3.95% to $0.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.7 million.
  • WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) shares increased by 1.7% to $237.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 billion. The company’s, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) shares increased by 1.57% to $3.88. The company’s market cap stands at $391.6 million.
  • Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI) shares increased by 1.44% to $0.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.1 million.

Losers

  • RiceBran Tech (NASDAQ:RIBT) stock decreased by 3.0% to $0.33 during Thursday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.8 million.
  • LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) stock decreased by 1.89% to $3.64. The company’s market cap stands at $111.3 million.
  • Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC) stock decreased by 1.68% to $1.76. The company’s market cap stands at $113.1 million.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-defensive-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

