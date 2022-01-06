Insurance Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session.

Gainers

(NYSE:MBI) shares increased by 4.05% to $15.79 during Thursday’s regular session. As of 12:40 EST, MBIA’s stock is trading at a volume of 201.6K, which is 53.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $853.0 million. Unum (NYSE:UNM) stock rose 3.83% to $27.25. Unum’s stock is trading at a volume of 1.6 million shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 68.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $5.5 billion.

(NASDAQ:GSHD) stock increased by 3.49% to $121.28. Goosehead Insurance’s stock is trading at a volume of 44.0K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 25.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $4.4 billion. Kinsale Capital Gr (NASDAQ:KNSL) stock rose 2.76% to $223.05. The current volume of 25.7K shares is 21.9% of Kinsale Capital Gr’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $5.0 billion.

(NASDAQ:BRP) shares rose 2.64% to $34.12. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 82.1K shares, making up 26.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $3.8 billion. MetLife (NYSE:MET) stock rose 2.61% to $66.32. MetLife’s stock is trading at a volume of 4.2 million shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 96.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $55.5 billion.

Losers

(NASDAQ:GOCO) shares fell 6.6% to $3.04 during Thursday’s regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.5 million shares, making up 91.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $974.9 million. SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) shares decreased by 5.08% to $8.05. Trading volume for SelectQuote’s stock is 1.6 million as of 12:40 EST. This is 112.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.3 billion.

(NASDAQ:RELI) shares fell 2.99% to $8.63. The current volume of 2.9 million shares is 61.9% of Reliance Global Group’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $95.5 million. FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) stock fell 2.76% to $1.47. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 48.5K, which is 13.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.1 million.

(NASDAQ:UNAM) stock fell 2.41% to $3.2. As of 12:40 EST, Unico American’s stock is trading at a volume of 3.1K, which is 26.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $16.9 million. Intl General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) stock fell 2.03% to $7.73. Trading volume for Intl General Insurance’s stock is 4.9K as of 12:40 EST. This is 13.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $377.8 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.