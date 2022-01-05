QQQ
-10.26
406.73
-2.59%
BTC/USD
-1716.46
44115.55
-3.75%
DIA
-2.76
370.63
-0.75%
SPY
-7.32
484.87
-1.53%
TLT
-0.85
144.55
-0.59%
GLD
-0.44
170.01
-0.26%

Why Nio Shares Are Falling

byHenry Khederian
January 5, 2022 3:50 pm
Why Nio Shares Are Falling

Nio Inc – ADR (NYSE:NIO) shares are trading lower Wednesday. The move appears related to overall market weakness as investors react to minutes from the FOMC meeting. Minutes showed most Fed members viewed conditions for rate hikes as potentially being met relatively soon.

The 10-year Treasury yield hit an intraday high of 1.712% early Wednesday afternoon before dipping to around the 1.702% level. Overall market volatility is persistent again during Wednesday's session as investors continue to weigh omicron concerns.

See Also: Why Joe Terranova Bought Nucor Stock Today

Nio operates in China's premium electric vehicle market. The company designs and jointly manufactures, and sells smart and connected premium electric vehicles, driving innovations in next-generation technologies in connectivity, autonomous driving and artificial intelligence. 

Nio has a 52-week high of $66.99 and a 52-week low of $27.52.

