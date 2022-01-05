Why Snap Shares Are Falling

Shares of companies in the broader technology sector, including Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP), are trading lower amid a rise in bond yields, which has weighed on growth stock valuations.

Weakness is also in sympathy with the overall market as investors react to minutes from the Fed's FOMC meeting, which showed most Fed members viewed conditions for rate hikes as potentially being met relatively soon.

The 10-year Treasury yield hit an intraday high of 1.712% early Wednesday afternoon before dipping to around the 1.702% level. Overall market volatility is persistent again during Wednesday's session as investors continue to weigh omicron concerns.

Snap, which refers to itself as a camera company, has one of the most popular social networking apps, Snapchat, in developed regions such as North America and Europe.

Snap has a 52-week high of $83.34 and a 52-week low of $41.24.