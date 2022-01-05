QQQ
-10.51
406.98
-2.65%
BTC/USD
-1914.43
43917.58
-4.18%
DIA
-2.85
370.72
-0.77%
SPY
-7.53
485.08
-1.58%
TLT
-0.87
144.57
-0.61%
GLD
-0.45
170.02
-0.27%

Why Snap Shares Are Falling

byHenry Khederian
January 5, 2022 3:54 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Snap Shares Are Falling

Shares of companies in the broader technology sector, including Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP), are trading lower amid a rise in bond yields, which has weighed on growth stock valuations.

Weakness is also in sympathy with the overall market as investors react to minutes from the Fed's FOMC meeting, which showed most Fed members viewed conditions for rate hikes as potentially being met relatively soon.

The 10-year Treasury yield hit an intraday high of 1.712% early Wednesday afternoon before dipping to around the 1.702% level. Overall market volatility is persistent again during Wednesday's session as investors continue to weigh omicron concerns.

See Also: Why Joe Terranova Bought Nucor Stock Today

Snap, which refers to itself as a camera company, has one of the most popular social networking apps, Snapchat, in developed regions such as North America and Europe.

Snap has a 52-week high of $83.34 and a 52-week low of $41.24.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Why Snap Shares Are Falling

Why Snap Shares Are Falling

Shares of several companies in the broader technology sector, including Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP), are trading lower as investors weigh Wednesday's Fed announcements and assess tapering outlook. Expected rate hikes for 2022 which could weigh on tech and growth stocks. read more
Goldman Sachs Analyst Sees 60% Upside In Uber, 28% In Lyft

Goldman Sachs Analyst Sees 60% Upside In Uber, 28% In Lyft

Goldman Sachs analyst Eric Sheridan initiated coverage of the U.S. internet sector with a "selectively positive view."  read more

Why Snap Shares Are Trading Lower Today

Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) shares are trading lower by 3.3% at $73.78 Tuesday afternoon in sympathy with the overall market as stocks pull back following several consecutive sessions of gains. Concerns over inflation and the COVID-19 Delta variant continue to cause market uncertainty. read more

So What's Up With Pinterest Shares Trading Higher Friday?

Pinterest Inc (NYSE: PINS) shares are trading higher Friday in sympathy with social media peers Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) and Snap Inc (NYSE: read more