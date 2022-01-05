Why Nvidia Shares Are Falling

Shares of several companies in the broader technology sector, including NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA), are trading lower amid a rise in bond yields, which has weighed on growth stock valuations.

The 10-year Treasury yield hit an intraday high of 1.712% early Wednesday afternoon before dipping to around the 1.702% level. Overall market volatility is persistent again during Wednesday's session as investors continue to weigh omicron concerns.

Nvidia is the top designer of discrete graphics processing units that enhance the experience on computing platforms. The firm's chips are used in a variety of end markets, including high-end PCs for gaming, data centers and automotive infotainment systems.

Nvidia has a 52-week high of $346.47 and a 52-week low of $115.66.