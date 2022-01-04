What's Going On With AMC Shares Today?

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) shares are trading lower, pulling back following a strong box office performance from 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' which lifted the stock at the end of 2021. AMC's move lower Tuesday also appears to be driven by growing COVID-19 concerns, as the omicron variant has caused uncertainty in reopening sectors.

AMC is involved in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates or has interests in theatres located in the United States and Europe.

AMC has a 52-week high of $72.62 and a 52-week low of $1.91.