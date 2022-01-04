QQQ
-5.21
406.89
-1.3%
BTC/USD
-337.02
46109.08
-0.73%
DIA
+ 2.16
363.52
+ 0.59%
SPY
-0.12
477.83
-0.03%
TLT
-0.60
144.90
-0.42%
GLD
+ 1.24
167.09
+ 0.74%

What's Going On With AMC Shares Today?

byHenry Khederian
January 4, 2022 3:45 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
What's Going On With AMC Shares Today?

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) shares are trading lower, pulling back following a strong box office performance from 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' which lifted the stock at the end of 2021. AMC's move lower Tuesday also appears to be driven by growing COVID-19 concerns, as the omicron variant has caused uncertainty in reopening sectors. 

See Also: Why Pinterest Shares Are Falling Today

AMC is involved in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates or has interests in theatres located in the United States and Europe.

AMC has a 52-week high of $72.62 and a 52-week low of $1.91.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Why AMC Shares Are Falling

Why AMC Shares Are Falling

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) shares are trading lower Wednesday amid continued volatility in the name stemming from continued omicron variant concerns. read more
What's Going On With GameStop's Stock Today?

What's Going On With GameStop's Stock Today?

GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME) is trading higher on above-average volume Friday.  read more
Why AMC Shares Are Rising

Why AMC Shares Are Rising

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) shares are trading higher following a strong opening box office performance of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home.' read more
What's Up With AMC Entertainment's Stock Today?

What's Up With AMC Entertainment's Stock Today?

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) is trading relatively flat Wednesday amid continued volatility in the name stemming from retail investor interest and omicron variant concerns. read more