QQQ
-5.21
406.89
-1.3%
BTC/USD
-340.04
46106.06
-0.73%
DIA
+ 2.16
363.52
+ 0.59%
SPY
-0.12
477.83
-0.03%
TLT
-0.60
144.90
-0.42%
GLD
+ 1.24
167.09
+ 0.74%

Why Wells Fargo Shares Are Rising

byHenry Khederian
January 4, 2022 2:53 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Wells Fargo Shares Are Rising

 

Shares of several companies in the broader financial sector, including Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC), are trading higher amid an increase in US Treasury yields.

The 10-year Treasury yield hit an intraday high of 1.686% Tuesday morning before dipping to around the 1.663% level. Overall market volatility is otherwise persistent during Tuesday's session as investors continue to weigh omicron concerns.

See Also: Why Pinterest Shares Are Falling Today

Wells Fargo is one of the largest banks in the United States, with approximately $1.9 trillion in balance sheet assets. The company is split into four primary segments: consumer banking, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking and wealth and investment management. It is almost entirely focused on the U.S.

Wells Fargo has a 52-week high of $53.14 and a 52-week low of $29.40.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Why Wells Fargo Shares Are Rising

Why Wells Fargo Shares Are Rising

Shares of several banks and financial services companies, including Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC), are trading higher as stocks rebound following Monday's weakness. read more

What's Going On With Wells Fargo Shares Today?

Shares of several companies in the broader financial services space, including Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC), are trading higher as the market rebounds after dipping on Monday. The financial sector at large has been volatile recently amid a drop in Treasury yields. read more

Why Wells Fargo Is Moving Higher Today

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected EPS and sales results. read more

What's Happening With Wells Fargo And Bank Of America Shares Today?

Shares of several banks and financial services companies, including Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC) and Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC) are trading higher amid a rebound in yields, easing concerns about an economic slowdown read more