12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- ATIF Holdings (NASDAQ:ATIF) stock moved upwards by 12.6% to $3.75 during Monday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $35.8 million.
- Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) shares rose 4.95% to $4.66. The company’s market cap stands at $204.8 million.
- Planet Labs (NYSE:PL) shares increased by 1.24% to $6.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.
- Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) shares increased by 1.18% to $6.83. Trading volume for this security closed at 123.0K, accounting for 2.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.7 billion.
- Virgin Galactic Hldgs (NYSE:SPCE) shares increased by 0.96% to $13.6. This security traded at a volume of 258.6K shares come close, making up 2.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 billion.
- Matson (NYSE:MATX) stock moved upwards by 0.93% to $89.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.7 billion.
Losers
- Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) shares fell 8.6% to $46.78 during Monday’s after-market session. Hillenbrand’s trading volume hit 62.4K shares by close, accounting for 18.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $3.3 billion.
- Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) stock fell 7.71% to $28.45. This security traded at a volume of 50.7K shares come close, making up 8.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.5 billion.
- Allied Motion (NASDAQ:AMOT) shares decreased by 2.68% to $40.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $600.1 million.
- FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) shares declined by 2.31% to $3.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $60.7 million.
- GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) shares fell 2.3% to $87.2. Trading volume for this security closed at 71.8K, accounting for 8.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.9 billion.
- ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) shares declined by 2.28% to $6.01. The company’s market cap stands at $419.1 million.
See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.