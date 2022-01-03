QQQ
+ 3.83
394.02
+ 0.96%
BTC/USD
-1003.16
46283.02
-2.12%
DIA
+ 2.41
360.91
+ 0.66%
SPY
+ 2.76
472.20
+ 0.58%
TLT
-3.89
152.08
-2.63%
GLD
-2.63
173.59
-1.54%

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
January 3, 2022 4:36 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

  • ATIF Holdings (NASDAQ:ATIF) stock moved upwards by 12.6% to $3.75 during Monday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $35.8 million.
  • Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) shares rose 4.95% to $4.66. The company’s market cap stands at $204.8 million.
  • Planet Labs (NYSE:PL) shares increased by 1.24% to $6.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.
  • Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) shares increased by 1.18% to $6.83. Trading volume for this security closed at 123.0K, accounting for 2.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.7 billion.
  • Virgin Galactic Hldgs (NYSE:SPCE) shares increased by 0.96% to $13.6. This security traded at a volume of 258.6K shares come close, making up 2.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 billion.
  • Matson (NYSE:MATX) stock moved upwards by 0.93% to $89.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.7 billion.

Losers

  • Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) shares fell 8.6% to $46.78 during Monday’s after-market session. Hillenbrand’s trading volume hit 62.4K shares by close, accounting for 18.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $3.3 billion.
  • Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) stock fell 7.71% to $28.45. This security traded at a volume of 50.7K shares come close, making up 8.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.5 billion.
  • Allied Motion (NASDAQ:AMOT) shares decreased by 2.68% to $40.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $600.1 million.
  • FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) shares declined by 2.31% to $3.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $60.7 million.
  • GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) shares fell 2.3% to $87.2. Trading volume for this security closed at 71.8K, accounting for 8.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.9 billion.
  • ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) shares declined by 2.28% to $6.01. The company’s market cap stands at $419.1 million.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers

Related Articles

11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

  read more
Allied Motion Acquires Spectrum Controls For $70M

Allied Motion Acquires Spectrum Controls For $70M

Allied Motion Acquires ALIO Industries For $20M

Allied Motion Acquires ALIO Industries For $20M

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday

  Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday Monday morning, 285 companies reached new 52-week lows. read more