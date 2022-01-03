Why Nvidia Shares Are Rising

Shares of chip and semiconductor stocks, including NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA), are trading higher. A weekend report from the Semiconductor Industry Association showed November sales of $51.7B. Additionally, a report from Euler Hermes showed expected semi sales growth of 9% for 2022.

Shares of several companies in the broader technology sector were also trading higher last week on a continued rebound after the recent omicron-driven selloff.

See Also: Why Tesla Shares Are Trading Higher Today

Nvidia is the top designer of discrete graphics processing units that enhance the experience on computing platforms. The firm's chips are used in a variety of end markets, including high-end PCs for gaming, data centers and automotive infotainment systems.

Nvidia has a 52-week high of $346.47 and a 52-week low of $115.66.