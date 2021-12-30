12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) shares increased by 6.0% to $0.43 during Thursday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $42.9 million.
- Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD) shares moved upwards by 5.69% to $0.23. This security traded at a volume of 56.3K shares come close, making up 0.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $42.0 million.
- Moxian (BVI) (NASDAQ:MOXC) shares rose 4.59% to $3.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $70.4 million.
- Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) shares rose 3.46% to $14.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion.
- Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) shares moved upwards by 3.26% to $1.58. At the close, Future FinTech Group’s trading volume reached 340.0K shares. This is 17.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $110.7 million.
- China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) shares increased by 3.07% to $1.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.5 million.
Losers
- Ever-Glory Intl Gr (NASDAQ:EVK) shares decreased by 6.6% to $2.54 during Thursday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $37.6 million.
- Wah Fu Education Group (NASDAQ:WAFU) shares decreased by 5.59% to $3.72. The company’s market cap stands at $16.5 million.
- Superior Group of Cos (NASDAQ:SGC) shares declined by 4.25% to $21.0. The company’s market cap stands at $335.3 million.
- E-Home Household Service (NASDAQ:EJH) stock fell 3.32% to $1.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.0 million.
- AYRO (NASDAQ:AYRO) shares decreased by 2.9% to $1.68. At the close, AYRO’s trading volume reached 2.7 million shares. This is 217.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $61.9 million.
- CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) stock fell 2.53% to $2.32. This security traded at a volume of 85.5K shares come close, making up 4.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $264.4 million.
