12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
December 30, 2021 4:43 pm
Gainers

  • MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) shares increased by 6.0% to $0.43 during Thursday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $42.9 million.
  • Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD) shares moved upwards by 5.69% to $0.23. This security traded at a volume of 56.3K shares come close, making up 0.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $42.0 million.
  • Moxian (BVI) (NASDAQ:MOXC) shares rose 4.59% to $3.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $70.4 million.
  • Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) shares rose 3.46% to $14.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion.
  • Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) shares moved upwards by 3.26% to $1.58. At the close, Future FinTech Group’s trading volume reached 340.0K shares. This is 17.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $110.7 million.
  • China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) shares increased by 3.07% to $1.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.5 million.

Losers

  • Ever-Glory Intl Gr (NASDAQ:EVK) shares decreased by 6.6% to $2.54 during Thursday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $37.6 million.
  • Wah Fu Education Group (NASDAQ:WAFU) shares decreased by 5.59% to $3.72. The company’s market cap stands at $16.5 million.
  • Superior Group of Cos (NASDAQ:SGC) shares declined by 4.25% to $21.0. The company’s market cap stands at $335.3 million.
  • E-Home Household Service (NASDAQ:EJH) stock fell 3.32% to $1.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.0 million.
  • AYRO (NASDAQ:AYRO) shares decreased by 2.9% to $1.68. At the close, AYRO’s trading volume reached 2.7 million shares. This is 217.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $61.9 million.
  • CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) stock fell 2.53% to $2.32. This security traded at a volume of 85.5K shares come close, making up 4.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $264.4 million.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

