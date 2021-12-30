QQQ
Why Baidu Shares Are Rising

byHenry Khederian
December 30, 2021 11:55 am
Shares of several Chinese stocks, including Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU), are trading higher after the Chinese government vowed to focus on consumption recovery and reduce some income tax rates.

Shares of several Chinese stocks have otherwise been under pressure amid continued COVID-19 omicron variant concerns, which have prompted travel restrictions in some nations and added to lockdown fears. Omicron concerns have also caused uncertainty amid the holiday shopping season. Shares of Chinese companies have also been under pressure in 2021 amid further regulatory concerns in China.

See Also: Why Biogen Shares Are Falling Today

Baidu is the largest Internet search engine in China with 84% share of the search engine market in September 2021 per web analytics firm, Statcounter.

Baidu has a 52-week high of $354.82 and a 52-week low of $132.14.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

