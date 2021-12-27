11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) stock increased by 4.87% to $10.33 during Monday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $60.8 million.
- Quanex Building Prods (NYSE:NX) shares rose 1.81% to $25.54. The company’s market cap stands at $849.1 million.
- Orion Energy Sys (NASDAQ:OESX) shares increased by 1.7% to $3.58. The company’s market cap stands at $111.2 million.
- Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) stock rose 1.49% to $3.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $98.8 million.
- TD Hldgs (NASDAQ:GLG) shares rose 1.37% to $0.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.0 million.
Losers
- Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) shares fell 2.87% to $7.8 during Monday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $75.1 million.
- TOMI Environmental Solns (NASDAQ:TOMZ) stock decreased by 2.28% to $2.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.3 million.
- Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS) stock decreased by 1.97% to $4.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $332.3 million.
- Redwire (NYSE:RDW) stock declined by 1.95% to $7.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $421.8 million.
- Xos (NASDAQ:XOS) shares fell 1.63% to $3.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $491.9 million.
- Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) shares decreased by 1.34% to $0.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.6 million.
See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.