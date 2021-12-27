Why Apple Shares Are Rising

Shares of several companies in the broader technology sector, including Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL), are trading higher on a continued rebound after the recent omicron-driven selloff.

Shares of several tech comapnies were also trading higher last week in sympathy with Micron after the company reported better-than-expected financial results and issued revenue guidance above estimates.

Apple designs a wide variety of consumer electronic devices, including smartphones (iPhone), tablets (iPad), PCs (Mac), smartwatches (Apple Watch), AirPods and TV boxes (Apple TV). The iPhone makes up the majority of Apple's total revenue.

Apple has a 52-week high of $182.13 and a 52-week low of $116.21.