Why AMD Shares Are Rising

byHenry Khederian
December 27, 2021 11:39 am
Why AMD Shares Are Rising

Shares of several companies in the broader technology sector, including Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD), are trading higher on a continued rebound after the recent omicron-driven selloff.

Shares of semiconductors companies were also trading higher last week in sympathy with Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) after the company reported better-than-expected financial results and issued revenue guidance above estimates.

See Also: Why Carnival Shares Are Trading Lower Today

Advanced Micro Devices designs microprocessors for the computer and consumer electronics industries. The majority of the firm's sales are in the personal computer and data center markets via CPUs and GPUs.

AMD has a 52-week high of $164.46 and a 52-week low of $72.50.

Related Articles

Why AMD Shares Are Trading Lower Today

Why AMD Shares Are Trading Lower Today

Shares of several companies in the broader tech sector, including Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ: AMD), are trading lower Thursday afternoon as investors weigh Wednesday's Fed announcements and assess the tapering outlook. read more
Why AMD Shares Are Falling

Why AMD Shares Are Falling

Shares of several companies in the broader tech sector, including Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) are trading lower in sympathy with Asana (NYSE: ASAN) and DocuSign  read more

Why Advanced Micro Devices Shares Are Falling Today

Shares of several companies in the broader technology sector, including Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) are trading lower in sympathy with the overall market as investors weigh weak China retail and production data. read more

Why AMD's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) shares are trading higher after the company announced the availability of its new AMD Radeon PRO W6000X series GPUs for Mac Pro. read more