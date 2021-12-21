12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- BioRestorative Therapies (NASDAQ:BRTX) stock rose 27.35% to $5.82 during Tuesday’s after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 889.3K shares come close, making up 8.18% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $20.3 million.
- Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX) shares rose 13.29% to $0.98. Trading volume for this security closed at 203.3K, accounting for 24.34% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $12.3 million.
- Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) shares moved upwards by 10.28% to $1.93. The company’s market cap stands at $26.1 million.
- Repro-Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) shares rose 9.8% to $3.36. This security traded at a volume of 85.8K shares come close, making up 49.64% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $149.7 million.
- Scopus BioPharma (NASDAQ:SCPS) stock moved upwards by 9.22% to $2.25. At the close, Scopus BioPharma’s trading volume reached 71.0K shares. This is 70.64% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.4 million.
- Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) stock increased by 8.39% to $4.78. This security traded at a volume of 3.7 million shares come close, making up 34.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $126.3 million.
Losers
- Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) shares declined by 6.78% to $7.84 during Tuesday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $356.5 million.
- Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) shares decreased by 6.53% to $1.29. At the close, Jaguar Health’s trading volume reached 406.8K shares. This is 22.58% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.4 million.
- Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC) stock decreased by 4.33% to $3.1. The company’s market cap stands at $75.1 million.
- SINTX Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) shares decreased by 4.19% to $0.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.1 million.
- PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) shares fell 3.89% to $0.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.6 million.
- Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) stock fell 3.49% to $0.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.7 million.
