Why Disney Shares Are Rising Today

byAdam Eckert
December 21, 2021 3:33 pm
Why Disney Shares Are Rising Today

Shares of several companies in the entertainment sector, including The Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS), are trading higher amid an overall market rebound as stocks rise following Monday's weakness.

Stocks traded lower Monday amid increasing COVID-19 omicron variant uncertainty.

The COVID-19 omicron variant has now been detected in at least 45 U.S. states and nearly 80% of ICU beds are full across the country.

The U.S. is now reportedly averaging about 130,000 new COVID-19 cases each day, representing about a 10% increase compared to last week.

Health officials have warned that the surge in COVID-19 cases could continue as people begin traveling for the holidays due to the omicron variant's heightened transmissibility.

U.S. President Joe Biden called on all Americans to get vaccinated during a White House speech Tuesday.

"All these people who have not been vaccinated, you have an obligation to yourselves, to your family and quite frankly … to your country," Biden said.

See Also: Why Micron Shares Are Rising Today

Disney makes live-action and animated films under studios such as Pixar, Marvel, and Lucasfilm and also operates media networks including ESPN and several TV production studios.

DIS Price Action: Disney has traded as high as $203.02 and as low as $142.04 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 2.90% at $150.72 at time of publication.

Photo: StockSnap from Pixabay.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

