Why Robinhood Markets Shares Are Rising

Shares of several banks and financial services companies, including Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:HOOD), are trading higher as stocks rebound following Monday's weakness. US President Biden is expected to announce measures to address the COVID-19 omicron variant, which has driven market volatility in recent weeks.

Robinhood Markets shares were trading lower Monday amid overall market weakness as growing COVID concerns and omicron variant uncertainty weigh on market sentiment. An announcement from Senator Joe Manchin indicating he would not support Biden's Build Back Better plan has also pressured US economic sentiment.

Robinhood Markets is creating a modern financial services platform. It designs its own products and services and delivers them through a single, app-based cloud platform supported by proprietary technology.

Robinhood Markets has a 52-week high of $85.00 and a 52-week low of $17.08.