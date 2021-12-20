QQQ
Why Ford Shares Are Falling

byHenry Khederian
December 20, 2021 12:03 pm
Why Ford Shares Are Falling

Shares of several automotive companies, including Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F), are trading lower amid continued COVID-19 omicron variant concerns. Investors could be fearing uncertainty as the sector is currently facing supply chain issues stemming from previous COVID-19 restrictions.

See Also: Why Block Shares Are Sliding

Ford manufactures automobiles under its Ford and Lincoln brands. The company has about 14% market share in the United States and about 7% share in Europe.

Ford has a 52-week high of $21.49 and a 52-week low of $8.43.

