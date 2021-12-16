12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) shares increased by 12.25% to $0.74 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $63.8 million.
- Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) stock increased by 8.85% to $0.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.1 million.
- Avalon Globocare (NASDAQ:AVCO) stock rose 5.65% to $0.9. The company's market cap stands at $77.1 million.
- Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) stock rose 5.48% to $7.31. The company's market cap stands at $83.3 million.
- Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) stock moved upwards by 5.44% to $0.42. The company's market cap stands at $39.4 million.
- LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) shares moved upwards by 4.34% to $130.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.1 billion.
Losers
- Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) stock declined by 28.3% to $0.35 during Thursday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 725.2K, accounting for 88.61% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $35.6 million.
- Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG) shares decreased by 23.47% to $1.5. The company's market cap stands at $40.3 million.
- Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) shares declined by 6.65% to $2.81. The company's market cap stands at $119.6 million.
- Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) shares decreased by 4.27% to $0.25. At the close, Exicure's trading volume reached 200.7K shares. This is 14.16% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $21.9 million.
- Forward Pharma (NASDAQ:FWP) stock decreased by 3.84% to $5.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.4 million.
- Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) shares declined by 3.74% to $1.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.3 million.
