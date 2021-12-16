QQQ
-10.21
407.26
-2.57%
BTC/USD
+ 0.00
48282.37
+ 0%
DIA
-0.36
360.17
-0.1%
SPY
-3.92
474.52
-0.83%
TLT
-0.11
149.36
-0.07%
GLD
+ 1.95
164.20
+ 1.17%

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
December 16, 2021 6:03 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) shares increased by 12.25% to $0.74 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $63.8 million.
  • Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) stock increased by 8.85% to $0.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.1 million.
  • Avalon Globocare (NASDAQ:AVCO) stock rose 5.65% to $0.9. The company's market cap stands at $77.1 million.
  • Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) stock rose 5.48% to $7.31. The company's market cap stands at $83.3 million.
  • Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) stock moved upwards by 5.44% to $0.42. The company's market cap stands at $39.4 million.
  • LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) shares moved upwards by 4.34% to $130.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.1 billion.

Losers

  • Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) stock declined by 28.3% to $0.35 during Thursday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 725.2K, accounting for 88.61% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $35.6 million.
  • Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG) shares decreased by 23.47% to $1.5. The company's market cap stands at $40.3 million.
  • Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) shares declined by 6.65% to $2.81. The company's market cap stands at $119.6 million.
  • Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) shares decreased by 4.27% to $0.25. At the close, Exicure's trading volume reached 200.7K shares. This is 14.16% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $21.9 million.
  • Forward Pharma (NASDAQ:FWP) stock decreased by 3.84% to $5.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.4 million.
  • Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) shares declined by 3.74% to $1.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers

Related Articles

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers read more

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

  read more

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

  read more

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

  read more