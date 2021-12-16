Why Robinhood Markets Shares Are Falling

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) shares are trading lower after JP Morgan lowered its price target on the stock from $26 to $17.

B of A Securities also initiated coverage on the stock with an Underperform rating.

Robinhood Markets is creating a modern financial services platform. It designs its own products and services and delivers them through a single, app-based cloud platform supported by proprietary technology.

Robinhood Markets has a 52-week high of $85.00 and a 52-week low of $17.71.