QQQ
-10.21
407.26
-2.57%
BTC/USD
+ 0.00
48282.37
+ 0%
DIA
-0.36
360.17
-0.1%
SPY
-3.92
474.52
-0.83%
TLT
-0.11
149.36
-0.07%
GLD
+ 1.95
164.20
+ 1.17%

Why Robinhood Markets Shares Are Falling

byHenry Khederian
December 16, 2021 3:30 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Robinhood Markets Shares Are Falling

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) shares are trading lower after JP Morgan lowered its price target on the stock from $26 to $17.

B of A Securities also initiated coverage on the stock with an Underperform rating.

See Also: Jim Cramer Weighs In On Ford's Stock: 'I Don't Think It's Done Going Up'

Robinhood Markets is creating a modern financial services platform. It designs its own products and services and delivers them through a single, app-based cloud platform supported by proprietary technology.

Robinhood Markets has a 52-week high of $85.00 and a 52-week low of $17.71.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Why Robinhood Markets Shares Are Falling

Why Robinhood Markets Shares Are Falling

Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) shares are trading lower after Goldman Sachs lowered its price target on the stock from $42 to $31. read more
Why Robinhood Markets Shares Are Falling

Why Robinhood Markets Shares Are Falling

Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) shares are trading lower by 8.7% at $22.08. The move appears related to overall market weakness as stocks dip amid omicron variant concerns. read more
Why Is Dogecoin Rival Shiba Inu Skyrocketing Today?

Why Is Dogecoin Rival Shiba Inu Skyrocketing Today?

SHIBA INU (CRYPTO: SHIB) skyrocketed 56.61% to $0.00001324 over 24 hours early Tuesday morning. What’s Moving? The so-called Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) killer has shot up 88.96% over a seven-day trailing period. read more

Why Robinhood Markets Stock Is Trading Lower After Hours Wednesday

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) shares are trading lower after the company reported second-quarter earnings results. The company reported ARPU of $112, down from $115 year over year. read more