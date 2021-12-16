QQQ
-9.72
406.77
-2.45%
BTC/USD
+ 0.00
48282.37
+ 0%
DIA
+ 0.43
359.38
+ 0.12%
SPY
-3.32
473.92
-0.71%
TLT
+ 0.08
149.18
+ 0.05%
GLD
+ 1.66
164.50
+ 1%

Why Microsoft Shares Are Falling

byHenry Khederian
December 16, 2021 2:21 pm
Shares of several companies in the broader tech sector, including Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), are trading lower as investors weigh Wednesday's Fed announcements and assess tapering outlook. Expected rate hikes for 2022 which could weigh on tech and growth stocks.

Microsoft shares are also trading lower amid overall market weakness as omicron variant concerns weigh on stocks across the broader tech sector.

Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite.

Microsoft has a 52-week high of $349.67 and a 52-week low of $211.94.

