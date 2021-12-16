QQQ
Why Twilio Shares Are Rising

byHenry Khederian
December 16, 2021 9:25 am
Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) shares are trading higher after Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and announced a $350 price target.

Shares of several companies in the broader tech sector, including Twilio, are otherwise trading lower for the past month amid overall market weakness and as stocks dipped following US inflation data. Twilio is trading lower by 7% over the past five sessions and lower by 16% over the past month.

See Also: Why Adobe Shares Are Falling

Twilio is a communications-platform-as-a-service company that allows software developers to integrate messaging and communications functionality into existing or new applications via application programming interfaces and software development kits.

Twilio has a 52-week high of $457.30 and a 52-week low of $235.00.

