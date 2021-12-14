Why Plug Power Shares Are Falling

Shares of several companies in the broader industrials sector, including Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG), are trading lower in sympathy with the overall market following a rise in the US producer price index, which has further added to inflation concerns.

Plug Power is trading lower by 17% over the past five sessions and 28% over the past month amid ongoing COVID-19 omricon variant concerns and overall market uncertainty.

Plug Power is an innovator of modern hydrogen and fuel cell technology. It has revolutionized the material handling industry with its full-service GenKey solution, which is designed to increase productivity, lower operating costs and reduce carbon footprints in a reliable and cost-effective way.

Plug Power has a 52-week high of $75.49 and a 52-week low of $18.47.