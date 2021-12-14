QQQ
-7.92
400.18
-2.02%
BTC/USD
+ 122.77
46825.52
+ 0.26%
DIA
-1.57
358.61
-0.44%
SPY
-5.82
472.39
-1.25%
TLT
-0.41
151.47
-0.27%
GLD
-1.50
168.50
-0.9%

Why Plug Power Shares Are Falling

byHenry Khederian
December 14, 2021 1:39 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Plug Power Shares Are Falling

Shares of several companies in the broader industrials sector, including Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG), are trading lower in sympathy with the overall market following a rise in the US producer price index, which has further added to inflation concerns.

Plug Power is trading lower by 17% over the past five sessions and 28% over the past month amid ongoing COVID-19 omricon variant concerns and overall market uncertainty.

See Also: Why Uber Shares Are Rising Today

Plug Power is an innovator of modern hydrogen and fuel cell technology. It has revolutionized the material handling industry with its full-service GenKey solution, which is designed to increase productivity, lower operating costs and reduce carbon footprints in a reliable and cost-effective way.

Plug Power has a 52-week high of $75.49 and a 52-week low of $18.47.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Why Plug Power's Stock Is Dipping Today

Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG) shares are trading lower by 5.7% at $27.45 Wednesday afternoon, pulling back from yesterday's strength. The stock gained on Tuesday following Senate passage of an infrastructure bill, which is expected to benefit clean energy names. read more

So What's Up With Plug Power And FuelCell Today?

Shares of EV, charging and clean energy vehicle stocks, including Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG) and FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FCEL) are trading higher Monday morning. read more
Why Plug Power's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Why Plug Power's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG) is trading higher Friday morning after the company announced better-than-expected second-quarter financial results. read more

Why Plug Power's And FuelCell's Stocks Are So Charged Up After Hours

Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG) shares are trading higher by 7.8% at $28.06 after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter sales results and raised FY21 guidance. read more