QQQ
-5.56
403.57
-1.4%
BTC/USD
-3745.15
46308.75
-7.48%
DIA
-3.13
363.36
-0.87%
SPY
-4.03
474.77
-0.86%
TLT
+ 2.13
146.74
+ 1.43%
GLD
+ 0.39
166.20
+ 0.23%

Why Chewy Shares Are Rising

byHenry Khederian
December 13, 2021 2:58 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Chewy Shares Are Rising

Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) shares are trading higher on above-average volume. The stock could be experiencing a rebound after it dipped following the company's third-quarter earnings results last week.

Chewy reported quarterly sales of $2.21 billion which met the analyst consensus estimate. This represents a 24% increase over sales of $1.78 billion in the same period last year.

“Demand and consumer engagement remained strong through the third quarter, with net sales up 24 percent year over year, or 86 percent on a two-year stack basis,” said Sumit Singh, Chief Executive Officer of Chewy. “Our sustained growth this year shows the soundness of our growth strategy, the uniqueness of Chewy’s value proposition, and the durability of the pet category."

"At the same time, our third-quarter profitability reflects the impact of ongoing supply chain disruptions, labor shortages, and higher inflation. As we work through these macro uncertainties, we remain squarely focused on the long term and on building an enduring franchise to serve millions of loyal pets, pet parents, and partners,” Singh stated.

Chewy has a 52-week high of $120.00 and a 52-week low of $50.05.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Why Chewy Shares Are Falling

Why Chewy Shares Are Falling

Chewy Inc (NYSE: CHWY) shares are trading lower after the company reported third-quarter earnings results. The company reported quarterly sales of $2.21 billion which met the analyst consensus estimate. read more
Trupanion Stock Jumps On Partnership With Chewy

Trupanion Stock Jumps On Partnership With Chewy

Why Chewy Shares Are Falling Today

Why Chewy Shares Are Falling Today

Chewy Inc (NYSE: CHWY) is trading lower Monday morning after Wedbush downgraded the stock and lowered its price target. Wedbush analyst Seth Basham downgraded Chewy from an Outperform rating to a Neutral rating and lowered the price target from $90 to $70. read more
50 Biggest Movers From Friday

50 Biggest Movers From Friday

Gainers SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGMA) jumped 84.7% to settle at $14.94 on Friday after the company reported Q2 EPS and sales results were higher year over year. read more