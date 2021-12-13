Why Chewy Shares Are Rising

Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) shares are trading higher on above-average volume. The stock could be experiencing a rebound after it dipped following the company's third-quarter earnings results last week.

Chewy reported quarterly sales of $2.21 billion which met the analyst consensus estimate. This represents a 24% increase over sales of $1.78 billion in the same period last year.

“Demand and consumer engagement remained strong through the third quarter, with net sales up 24 percent year over year, or 86 percent on a two-year stack basis,” said Sumit Singh, Chief Executive Officer of Chewy. “Our sustained growth this year shows the soundness of our growth strategy, the uniqueness of Chewy’s value proposition, and the durability of the pet category."

"At the same time, our third-quarter profitability reflects the impact of ongoing supply chain disruptions, labor shortages, and higher inflation. As we work through these macro uncertainties, we remain squarely focused on the long term and on building an enduring franchise to serve millions of loyal pets, pet parents, and partners,” Singh stated.

Chewy has a 52-week high of $120.00 and a 52-week low of $50.05.