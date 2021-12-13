Why Robinhood Markets Shares Are Falling

Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:HOOD) shares are trading lower after Goldman Sachs lowered its price target on the stock from $42 to $31.

Robinhood Markets shares are trading lower by 16% over the past five sessions and lower by 46% over the past month following the company's third-quarter earnings results in late October, an overall decline in the broader market and a series of analyst ratings updates.

See Also: As Nio Day 2021 Approaches Here's What Nio Investors Tell Benzinga They Expect

Robinhood Markets is creating a modern financial services platform. It designs its own products and services and delivers them through a single, app-based cloud platform supported by proprietary technology. Its vertically integrated platform has enabled the introduction of new products and services such as cryptocurrency trading, dividend reinvestment, fractional shares, recurring investments and IPO Access.

Robinhood Markets has a 52-week high of $85.00 and a 52-week low of $18.86.