QQQ
-5.88
405.49
-1.47%
BTC/USD
-2531.69
47939.50
-5.02%
DIA
+ 0.09
357.90
+ 0.03%
SPY
-3.21
472.73
-0.68%
TLT
+ 0.83
147.56
+ 0.56%
GLD
-1.02
167.92
-0.61%

Why Oracle Shares Are Rising During Thursday's After-Hours Session

byHenry Khederian
December 9, 2021 5:03 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Oracle Shares Are Rising During Thursday's After-Hours Session

Oracle Corporation (NASDAQ:ORCL) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected second quarter EPS and sales results and increased its share buyback by $10 billion.

Oracle reported quarterly earnings of $1.21 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.11. The company also reported quarterly sales of $10.36 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $10.21 billion by 1%.

Oracle's board of directors increased the authorization for share repurchases by $10 billion.

Oracle provides database technology and enterprise resource planning, or ERP, software to enterprises around the world. Founded in 1977, Oracle pioneered the first commercial SQL-based relational database management system.

Oracle has a 52-week high of $98.95 and a 52-week low of $58.80.

 

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Why Oracle's Stock Is Trading Lower Today

Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) shares are trading lower despite the company reporting better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings results. read more
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers Oblong (NASDAQ:OBLG) shares rose 10.0% to $1.32 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.6 million. read more

Oracle Shares Spike To Session High Amid Report 'DoD picks Amazon, Microsoft, Google and Oracle for multibillion dollar project to replace JEDI Cloud'; BZ NOTE: Other Stocks Mentioned Are Quiet, Not Reacting

https://federalnewsnetwork.com/defense-main/2021/11/dod-picks-amazon-microsoft-google-and-oracle-for-multibillion-dollar-project-to-replace-jedi-cloud/ read more

Pete Najarian Says Bought Calls In Oracle

-CNBC's "Fast Money: Halftime Report" read more