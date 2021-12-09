Why Oracle Shares Are Rising During Thursday's After-Hours Session

Oracle Corporation (NASDAQ:ORCL) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected second quarter EPS and sales results and increased its share buyback by $10 billion.

Oracle reported quarterly earnings of $1.21 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.11. The company also reported quarterly sales of $10.36 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $10.21 billion by 1%.

Oracle's board of directors increased the authorization for share repurchases by $10 billion.

Oracle provides database technology and enterprise resource planning, or ERP, software to enterprises around the world. Founded in 1977, Oracle pioneered the first commercial SQL-based relational database management system.

Oracle has a 52-week high of $98.95 and a 52-week low of $58.80.