12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- RH (NYSE:RH) shares increased by 12.65% to $649.99 during Wednesday’s after-market session. RH’s trading volume hit 301.3K shares by close, accounting for 67.81% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.9 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
- Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) stock rose 5.05% to $9.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.
- Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) stock moved upwards by 3.95% to $22.87. The company’s market cap stands at $774.2 million.
- Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) shares increased by 3.37% to $108.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion. The company’s, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Weber (NYSE:WEBR) stock rose 2.41% to $13.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $690.8 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- Puxin (NYSE:NEW) shares moved upwards by 2.17% to $0.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.7 million.
Losers
- Onion Global (NYSE:OG) shares declined by 6.67% to $2.8 during Wednesday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $249.8 million.
- GameStop (NYSE:GME) shares fell 5.21% to $164.76. GameStop’s trading volume hit 249.0K shares by close, accounting for 10.35% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $12.6 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
- Remark Hldgs (NASDAQ:MARK) shares decreased by 4.42% to $1.3. At the close, Remark Hldgs’s trading volume reached 259.2K shares. This is 1.47% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $136.7 million.
- Cango (NYSE:CANG) shares decreased by 3.54% to $3.0. The company’s market cap stands at $437.8 million.
- Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) shares decreased by 3.28% to $12.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $557.1 million. The company’s, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD) shares declined by 2.79% to $0.26. The company’s market cap stands at $46.6 million.
