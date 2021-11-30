12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- D-MARKET Electronic (NASDAQ:HEPS) shares increased by 5.3% to $2.58 during Tuesday’s after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 63.4K shares come close, making up 5.84% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $841.0 million.
- ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) shares moved upwards by 5.26% to $0.41. This security traded at a volume of 134.4K shares come close, making up 4.16% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.0 million.
- Kaixin Auto Hldgs (NASDAQ:KXIN) shares increased by 4.09% to $1.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $255.3 million.
- 17 Education & Technology (NASDAQ:YQ) shares increased by 3.1% to $1.99. This security traded at a volume of 336.5K shares come close, making up 19.44% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $98.1 million.
- Greenlane Hldgs (NASDAQ:GNLN) shares rose 2.5% to $1.23. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 95.3K shares, which is 6.0 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $98.9 million.
- Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) stock rose 2.4% to $25.5. At the close, Stitch Fix’s trading volume reached 200.4K shares. This is 8.12% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $2.7 billion.
Losers
- Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) stock decreased by 4.37% to $18.4 during Tuesday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $2.6 billion.
- Allied Esports (NASDAQ:AESE) shares decreased by 2.71% to $1.8. The company’s market cap stands at $70.4 million.
- Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) shares declined by 2.25% to $2.62. Trading volume for this security closed at 9.3 million, accounting for 88.58% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $671.7 million.
- Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) stock decreased by 1.98% to $2.98. This security traded at a volume of 1.7 million shares come close, making up 2.76% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $408.5 million.
- Elite Education Gr Intl (NASDAQ:EEIQ) shares decreased by 1.97% to $3.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.9 million.
- China Online Education Gr (NYSE:COE) shares fell 1.78% to $1.66. Trading volume for this security closed at 71.5K, accounting for 11.52% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $35.6 million.
