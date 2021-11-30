QQQ
-5.87
405.56
-1.47%
BTC/USD
-385.24
57391.01
-0.67%
DIA
-6.37
357.56
-1.81%
SPY
-8.71
473.31
-1.87%
TLT
+ 2.27
147.05
+ 1.52%
GLD
-1.14
167.76
-0.68%

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
November 30, 2021 4:38 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

  • D-MARKET Electronic (NASDAQ:HEPS) shares increased by 5.3% to $2.58 during Tuesday’s after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 63.4K shares come close, making up 5.84% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $841.0 million.
  • ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) shares moved upwards by 5.26% to $0.41. This security traded at a volume of 134.4K shares come close, making up 4.16% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.0 million.
  • Kaixin Auto Hldgs (NASDAQ:KXIN) shares increased by 4.09% to $1.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $255.3 million.
  • 17 Education & Technology (NASDAQ:YQ) shares increased by 3.1% to $1.99. This security traded at a volume of 336.5K shares come close, making up 19.44% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $98.1 million.
  • Greenlane Hldgs (NASDAQ:GNLN) shares rose 2.5% to $1.23. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 95.3K shares, which is 6.0 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $98.9 million.
  • Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) stock rose 2.4% to $25.5. At the close, Stitch Fix’s trading volume reached 200.4K shares. This is 8.12% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $2.7 billion.

Losers

  • Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) stock decreased by 4.37% to $18.4 during Tuesday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $2.6 billion.
  • Allied Esports (NASDAQ:AESE) shares decreased by 2.71% to $1.8. The company’s market cap stands at $70.4 million.
  • Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) shares declined by 2.25% to $2.62. Trading volume for this security closed at 9.3 million, accounting for 88.58% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $671.7 million.
  • Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) stock decreased by 1.98% to $2.98. This security traded at a volume of 1.7 million shares come close, making up 2.76% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $408.5 million.
  • Elite Education Gr Intl (NASDAQ:EEIQ) shares decreased by 1.97% to $3.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.9 million.
  • China Online Education Gr (NYSE:COE) shares fell 1.78% to $1.66. Trading volume for this security closed at 71.5K, accounting for 11.52% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $35.6 million.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers

Related Articles

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers OneSpaWorld Holdings (NASDAQ:OSW) shares moved upwards by 8.1% to $11.47 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion. read more
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers read more
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

  read more
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD) stock rose 4.77% to $0.3 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.5 million. read more