12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) shares moved upwards by 14.9% to $31.34 during Wednesday’s regular session. The current volume of 7.8 million shares is 213.44% of Pure Storage’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company’s market cap stands at $8.9 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX) stock moved upwards by 11.07% to $3.5. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 168.0K shares, making up 69.13% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.2 million.
- HP (NYSE:HPQ) stock rose 10.0% to $35.41. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 21.7 million, which is 238.93% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $40.8 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) shares rose 9.97% to $4.13. Meta Materials’s stock is trading at a volume of 5.2 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 36.13% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
- Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) stock increased by 9.74% to $22.46. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.8 million shares, making up 68.22% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $12.1 billion.
- OneConnect Financial Tech (NYSE:OCFT) stock rose 9.49% to $2.6. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 1.1 million, which is 76.51% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
Losers
- Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) stock fell 19.12% to $42.11 during Wednesday’s regular session. The current volume of 13.9 million shares is 895.81% of Anaplan’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.1 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) stock decreased by 17.28% to $251.48. Autodesk’s stock is trading at a volume of 6.7 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 488.55% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $55.2 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK) stock fell 10.92% to $7.59. The company’s market cap stands at $3.4 billion.
- IDEX Biometrics (NASDAQ:IDBA) stock decreased by 7.42% to $27.74. The company’s market cap stands at $373.3 million.
- ALFI (NASDAQ:ALF) shares decreased by 7.33% to $4.3. As of 12:30 EST, ALFI’s stock is trading at a volume of 165.2K, which is 8.74% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $69.5 million.
- MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) stock fell 5.95% to $4.27. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 441.8K, which is 67.25% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $37.1 million.
